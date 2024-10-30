Sports

Hearts of Oak youngster Saani Isshak Mohammed attracts interest from Danish outfit FC Midtjylland

Screenshot 20241030 122655.png Saani Isshak Mohammed

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hearts of Oak's young talent, Saani Isshak Mohammed, is attracting considerable attention from Danish club FC Midtjylland due to his stellar performances in the Ghana Premier League this season, as reported by Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

