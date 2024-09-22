Hearts sack Naismith after eight successive defeats

Steven Naismith's 17-month Hearts tenure is over

Source: BBC

Hearts have parted ways with head coach Steven Naismith after enduring eight consecutive losses.

CEO Andrew McKinlay noted a lack of signs indicating a possible improvement in the team's performance.



Additionally, assistant coaches Gordon Forrest and Frankie McAvoy have also been let go.

Naismith, 38, who previously played for Scotland, took over the role in April 2023 on an interim basis and successfully led the Edinburgh club to a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership last season.



