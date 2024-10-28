Sports

Hemp and Shaw on 'dream' Ballon d'Or nominations

Screenshot 20241028 065615.png 'The sky's the limit for her' - Hemp and Shaw on being Manchester City team-mates

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

England international Lauren Hemp expressed that being nominated for the Women's Ballon d'Or has been a lifelong dream.

The 24-year-old is among three Lionesses nominated for this esteemed individual honor in football.

Joining her on the list are Chelsea players Lauren James and Lucy Bronze, while her Manchester City teammates Khadija Shaw and Yui Hasegawa also received nominations.

Hemp shared her gratitude, stating, "It's very special, and I feel so thankful to be acknowledged by people not just in this league, but globally," in an interview with BBC Sport.

Read full article

