Asamoah Gyan

Source: Ghanaweekend

Asamoah Gyan, ex-captain of the Black Stars, has announced he is no longer affiliated with any political party in Ghana. He vowed to focus on empowering Ghanaian youth, particularly in sports, through his foundation and other means, and declared he will not enter politics.





