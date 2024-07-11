Henry Asante Twum provides an update on RTU player impersonation case

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, has declared that the Disciplinary Committee has concluded its inquiry into the Real Tamale United (RTU) player impersonation case.

The controversy arose when RTU fielded unqualified players in their Ghana Premier League match against Dreams FC, using the names of boycotting players on the match sheet.



The incident took place during an outstanding fixture for matchday 28 when RTU players boycotted the game due to six months of unpaid salaries. In response, the club fielded different players but retained the names of the boycotting players.



The GFA has officially charged RTU and some of its officials for this action.

"We charged RTU the prosecutors charged RTU they came out to admit they did the wrong thing that doesn't stop there there is a difference between processes of the law so the case was referred to the Disciplinary Committee," he told Peace FM.



"The Disciplinary Committee sat on the matter as I speak to you they have completed their work they have completed their investigation and they will bring out their findings. It is not something we have ignored it is something very important due to the way RTU used different players but the same names as those they registered for the season to play the match.



"What I will say is that the matter was referred to the Disciplinary Committee they have done their investigation most often cases like this keep long Ashgold and Inter Allies for instant investigation lasted one year but in the end, it was completed and the findings came and the two teams were punished. This one too they have sat on the case and we are waiting for the outcome which will make us make progress,".