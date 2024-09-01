Henry Opoku joins Spanish side Deportivo Alavés

Deportivo Alavés has successfully acquired the services of Ghanaian prodigy Henry Opoku for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Opoku, who emerged from the humble playing fields of Kumasi to gain international recognition, was identified during a lively tournament held in Accra last November. He is now poised to demonstrate his skills in La Liga with Deportivo Alavés.



Established on July 1, 1920, originally as Sport Friend's Club, Deportivo Alavés has a storied legacy in Spanish football.

Located in the Basque Country, the club is renowned for its dedicated supporters and notable accomplishments, including a thrilling promotion to La Liga in the 2022–23 season.



Alavés has also made considerable progress in European competitions, most notably reaching the UEFA Cup Final in 2001 and the Copa del Rey Final in 2017.