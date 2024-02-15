Hervé Renard reveals why he didn't accept Ivory Coast coaching offer

Hervé Renard

Source: Football Ghana

As the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations unfolded, Hervé Renard found himself at the center of attention, with speculation moving around his potential appointment as the new head coach for Ivory Coast.

However, the former Zambia head coach faced a significant hurdle as he sought to embark on this journey, encountering a resolute refusal from the French Football Federation (FFF).



Amidst the dismissal of Jean-Louis Gasset and the opportunity to lead Ivory Coast, Renard's aspirations hit a roadblock. He revealed today as he addressed the media during a press conference unveiling the selected players for the Final Four of the Nations League.



“I experienced it calmly since I had already been contacted, so we must not reverse the roles. Then, I thought, I know the African continent by heart," he said.

"I experienced an exceptional adventure with this team in 2015 and the challenges are part of my chaotic career, different from that of many others. Sometimes you have to know how to accept differences, be a little more tolerant.



“I don’t think I offended anyone. I asked the president of the Ivorian federation to contact our president. They talked. My first decision was to absolutely continue with the French women's team which is my priority. I am entirely with this French women’s team,” he added.