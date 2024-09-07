Hewett beaten in Paralympic final thriller

Alfie Hewett has now lost in two Paralympic singles finals

Source: BBC

Alfie Hewett fell short of achieving a career 'Golden Slam' in singles, missing a crucial gold-medal point in a captivating Paralympic wheelchair tennis men's singles final.

The 26-year-old lost to Japan's Tokito Oda with a score of 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 at Roland Garros.



A crucial drop shot from Hewett went just wide on match point during Oda's serve at 5-3 in the final set, and he was unable to secure the win on his own serve.

The singles gold at the Paralympics remains the only significant title that Hewett has yet to claim in his sport.



