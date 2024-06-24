Hometown hero Jordan takes England to 'crunch time' in Barbados

Jordan takes hat-trick and four wickets in five balls

Source: BBC

After England's dominant victory over the United States, Chris Jordan left his post-match news conference clutching a small cardboard box. Inside was the match ball he used to secure England's first hat-trick in T20 internationals.

Jordan expressed his joy and appreciation for the moment, stating that he would cherish it.



This hat-trick holds a special significance for Jordan, as he was born in Barbados and began his cricket journey on the island before moving to London as a teenager.

The Kensington Oval, where he first witnessed a live international match, holds sentimental value for him, as he used to give throw-downs to West Indies legend Brian Lara on its outfield during his childhood.



