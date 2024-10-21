How Conte’s key decisions helped Napoli beat Empoli

Antonio Conte

Source: Football Italia

Italian media lauded Antonio Conte following Napoli's 1-0 victory over Empoli, highlighting his 'crucial decisions' that influenced the match at Stadio Castellani.

With this win, Napoli continues to lead the Serie A standings after securing three points against Empoli on Sunday.



The Partenopei's victory came from a contentious penalty, successfully converted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the second half. However, the Italian press emphasizes Conte's significant impact on the Azzurri's success in this match.

Conte's strategic substitutions were notably effective, particularly his decision to replace the underperforming Romelu Lukaku with Argentine winger Giovanni Simeone in the second half.



