How injured Rodri's absence could hurt Man City's trophy quest

Reports Suggest It Could Be A Lengthy Absence And There Are Fears He May Not Return Again.png Reports suggest it could be a lengthy absence and there are fears he may not return again

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is scheduled for additional examinations regarding his knee injury, which is likely to keep him sidelined for a significant duration.

The 28-year-old went to Spain on Monday for preliminary assessments following the injury he incurred during the early moments of City's 2-2 match against Arsenal on Sunday.

There are concerns that his recovery could take a long time, with some reports indicating he might not play again this season.

Source: BBC