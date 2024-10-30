How refusing to sign ‘Victor Osimhen’ will affect Arsenal’s title hopes – Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra, a Manchester United icon, has voiced concerns that Arsenal's inability to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen could jeopardize their Premier League title aspirations.

In a recent TikTok video, the former French international criticized Arsenal's transfer approach, questioning how Galatasaray managed to acquire Osimhen while Arsenal failed to do so.



Evra remarked, “How could Galatasaray land Victor Osimhen, but Arsenal couldn’t?” highlighting the club's failure to secure a top-tier striker.



He further emphasized that Arsenal's current lineup lacks the necessary offensive strength, stating, “They don’t have a killer. They don’t have a striker,” indicating a significant gap in their attacking options.



Osimhen, currently on loan from Napoli, has quickly made his mark at Galatasaray, netting four goals and assisting three times in just seven appearances.



This success follows a challenging summer for the striker, who was unable to finalize a permanent transfer from Napoli.

Although Arsenal had expressed interest in Osimhen during the transfer window, the deal fell through. Additionally, another target, Ivan Toney, has recently signed with a Saudi Arabian club, further limiting Arsenal's striker choices.



Evra's remarks come at a pivotal moment for Arsenal, who are eager to break their long-standing Premier League title drought.



He believes that without a reliable goal-scorer like Osimhen, the Gunners may find it difficult to keep pace with their top competitors.



As Osimhen continues to excel in Turkey, Arsenal's transfer decisions are likely to face increased scrutiny as the season unfolds.