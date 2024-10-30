Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

How refusing to sign ‘Victor Osimhen’ will affect Arsenal’s title hopes – Patrice Evra

Screenshot 20241030 125243.png Victor Osimhen

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Patrice Evra, a Manchester United icon, has voiced concerns that Arsenal's inability to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen could jeopardize their Premier League title aspirations.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live