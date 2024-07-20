Howe 'committed' to Newcastle amid England job links

Newcastle United: Eddie Howe says his commitment to club is 'unwavering'

Source: BBC

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe expressed his dedication to the team, emphasizing that his commitment is contingent on his happiness and feeling of support.

This statement comes amidst speculation linking him to the vacant position of England manager following Gareth Southgate's resignation.

Howe, who is currently at the Magpies' training camp in Germany, acknowledged the pride he feels in managing the club and the strong bond he has with it.



