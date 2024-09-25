Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Huge blow for Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe ruled out of Madrid derby with thigh injury

Tests On Muscle Discomfort Have Revealed A Hamstring Injury For The French Forward.png Tests on muscle discomfort have revealed a hamstring injury for the French forward

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid is set to play their first major match of the season on Sunday evening, visiting Atletico Madrid to compete against their local rivals. However, they will be without their key forward, Kylian Mbappe, who has been sidelined.

Real Madrid is set to play their first major match of the season on Sunday evening, visiting Atletico Madrid to compete against their local rivals. However, they will be without their key forward, Kylian Mbappe, who has been sidelined. As reported by Mario Cortegana from The Athletic, examinations for muscle discomfort have confirmed a hamstring injury for the French player. He is anticipated to be unavailable for approximately three weeks.



Read full article

Source: Football-espana