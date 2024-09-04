Hull, 20, to make England debut in third Test

Josh Hull makes his Test debut despite having played only 10 first-class matches

Source: BBC

England is set to give a debut to 20-year-old left-arm fast bowler Josh Hull in the upcoming third Test against Sri Lanka, starting at The Oval on Friday.

Hull, who plays for Leicestershire, takes the place of Matthew Potts, marking the only change from the victorious team that clinched the series in the second Test at Lord's.



Although Hull was called up for the second Test due to Mark Wood's injury, he did not participate.

At 6ft 7in and known for his high-speed bowling, Hull is viewed as a player who can add diversity to England's bowling lineup. He has also been selected for the white-ball squad to compete against Australia later this month.



