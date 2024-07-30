Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Hull City bid for Black Stars striker Brandon Thomas-Asante

Brandon Thomas Asante FotoJetf Brandon Thomas-Asante

Tue, 30 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hull City, a club in the Championship, has submitted a bid of £2.5 million for Brandon Thomas-Asante, a striker for West Brom and Ghana, as reported by Sky Sports.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live