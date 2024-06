Maxwell Konadu with FA Cup trophy

Source: Footballghana

Nsoatreman FC's FA Cup victory was celebrated grandly as fans welcomed the team back to Nsoatre with enthusiasm.

Maxwell Konadu's team defeated Bofoakwa Tano in a penalty shootout to secure their first-ever FA Cup title on June 23, 2024.

The people of Nsoatre showed immense pride in their team's historic achievement, with plans to represent Ghana in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup.



