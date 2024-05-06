I accept CAS ruling in good faith - George Afriyie

George Afriyie

George Afriyie, the former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed his acceptance of the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) ruling on his disqualification from the 2023 GFA presidential election.

As a result, Kurt Okraku, the GFA President, ran unopposed and secured re-election with a significant majority.



Afriyie's disqualification was due to his failure to obtain the necessary endorsements from GFA members.

Despite lodging an appeal, Afriyie's hopes were dashed when the Swiss-based court dismissed his appeal on Monday.



In response, Afriyie has released a statement acknowledging his acceptance of the ruling and expressing gratitude to those who supported him during this time.