I acquired my coaching licenses to avoid depression after retirement – Michael Essien

Michael Essien

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Michael Essien, a former international player for Ghana, has disclosed that he turned to coaching as a means to prevent the depression that frequently accompanies retirement from football.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder stated that obtaining his coaching license was essential for him, as he aimed to avoid the mental struggles often faced after leaving the sport.

After retiring in 2020, Essien quickly joined the coaching staff at Danish club Nordsjaelland. He had been pursuing his coaching qualifications during the final stages of his playing career.



