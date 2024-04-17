I almost pursued a boxing career - Dafeamekpor

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, has disclosed that he once considered pursuing a career in boxing due to his fervent passion for sports.

Although he did not elaborate on why this aspiration did not come to fruition, he emphasized his enduring affection for the sport.



Speaking to the media, the outspoken National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP also highlighted the contributions of notable boxers from the Volta Region, including Willie Klutse.

Reflecting on his fondness for sports, particularly football and boxing, Mr. Dafeamekpor expressed admiration for the region's boxing talent. His remarks were sparked by inquiries about a cap he wore with the inscription ‘Neho,’ leading to a discussion about his connection to Ghanaian boxing legend Isaac Agbeko.



"I'm a sports enthusiast; football, boxing. You know, I nearly became a boxer… in fact, one of the greatest boxers came from the Volta Region: Willie Klutse and co-sportsmen. So, Volta has had its fair share of very good boxers," he said.