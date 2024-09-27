I am happy to be here - Richard Ofori after joining AmaZulu FC

Richard Ofori

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori has shared his enthusiasm about signing with Amazulu FC, a team in South Africa. The Ghanaian player made the move as a free agent after departing from Orlando Pirates.

Following his transfer, Ofori expressed his joy, stating, “I’m thrilled to be back in KZN. It feels like home since KwaZulu Natal is where I first came to South Africa.

We’re here to put in the effort and advance our journey. This club is significant, being the oldest in the country, and I’m eager to make my contribution.”



