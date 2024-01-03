I am pleased that the Kaiserslautern move worked out - Frank Ronstadt

Frank Ronstadt

Ghana defender Frank Ronstadt says he is delighted his move German Bundesliga 2 side 1. FC Kaiserslautern worked out.

The 26-year-old joins from Bundesliga club SV Darmstadt 98 after finding it difficult to come by playing time, only making four appearances.



Speaking to the club’s media team after his signing was announced, Frank Ronstadt disclosed he is thrilled to train with the team for the first time.



"I am pleased that the move worked out, and I am now allowed to play for such a prestigious club as FCK.



“I want to achieve our goals together with the team in the second half of the season and convince on the field with a lot of energy and enjoyment," explained Frank Ronstadt regarding his transfer.

Born in Hamburg, Ronstadt's early career took shape in the youth academies of FC St. Pauli and Hamburger SV.



He inked his inaugural professional contract with the then third-division club Würzburger Kickers, celebrating promotion to the Second Bundesliga.



A year later, he made the move to the current Bundesliga club SV Darmstadt 98 in South Hesse.



Over two seasons in the lower league, Ronstadt contributed to 37 games for the Lilien, securing promotion with them last summer.