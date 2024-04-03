I am sorry – Kwesi Nyantakyi apologises to Akufo-Addo over Number 12 exposé

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former President of the Ghana Football Association, has expressed his apologies to President Akufo-Addo for implicating him in the Anas expose.

During an interview with Onua TV, Nyantakyi admitted that he had spoken more than necessary during his meeting with the alleged Arabian investors.



He acknowledged his mistake in mentioning the President and his vice in that incident and sincerely hoped for their forgiveness.



In 2018, Nyantakyi was forcefully removed from his position by FIFA and CAF following an investigative report conducted by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The report, known as 'Number 12', exposed rampant corruption within Ghana football and revealed Nyantakyi engaging in discussions with potential investors regarding matters related to Ghana football.

However, these discussions went beyond the scope of football. During one of these meetings, Nyantakyi advised the 'investors' to bribe the President, his vice, and certain cabinet ministers to conduct business in Ghana.



Reflecting on his actions, Nyantakyi acknowledges that he spoke more than necessary and seeks forgiveness for his words. He deeply regrets suggesting to Sheikh Al-Thani that he could bribe the President and his vice, recognizing that it was a mistake. Nyantakyi hopes that everyone, including the mentioned Ministers, can find it in their hearts to forgive him.



Currently, Nyantakyi is aspiring to become a parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu seat under the New Patriotic Party.