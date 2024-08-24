I am sorry and ashamed after BBC sacking - Jenas

Jenas tells the Sun newspaper he is

Source: BBC

Jermaine Jenas has expressed to the Sun newspaper his feelings of "shame" and acknowledged that he has "let everyone down" following his dismissal as a presenter for the BBC.

He revealed to the publication that he had sent "inappropriate messages" to two colleagues from the One Show while maintaining that his actions were not illegal and that the messages were exchanged with "two consenting adults."



The former host of Match of the Day and One Show had his contract terminated this week due to allegations of inappropriate communication with a female colleague.

The BBC has not provided additional information regarding the specific allegations against him. Jenas described the messages as a "significant error in judgment" for which he feels "deeply sorry," asserting that he is "not a sex pest."



The 41-year-old, who is married and has four children, mentioned that he is undergoing therapy and recognizes that he "fell below the standards" expected by the BBC. He further stated, “I feel immense shame. I have disappointed everyone—my colleagues, my friends, and most importantly, my family.”



