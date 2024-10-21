Sports

I belief in myself and abilities – Jordan Ayew on his late winner against Southampton

Screenshot 20241021 115929.png Jordan Ayew

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew expressed his admiration for his own football abilities after scoring a decisive late goal that secured Leicester City's comeback win over Southampton.

The Foxes encountered a tough match at St. Mary's, falling behind 2-0 by halftime.

In a dramatic twist, Ayew sprinted to the near post to meet a corner kick, scoring in the 98th minute and sealing a 3-2 victory for Leicester.

Source: Ghanasoccernet