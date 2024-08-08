I believe Bawumia will do good things for the youth – Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan has conveyed his confidence that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will positively impact the youth of Ghana.

He articulated these sentiments during a campaign event, encouraging party members to support Bawumia in the forthcoming 2024 Presidential Election.



“I had a conversation with the Vice President, inquiring about his plans for the youth. He assured me that his primary focus is indeed the youth. I expressed my commitment to supporting the youth and urged him to assist them on my behalf,” Gyan stated, as reported by Asempa FM and observed by footballghana.com.



“Personally, he has included me in his manifesto committee, allowing me to contribute to the development of policies aimed at benefiting the youth and sports sector in Ghana.”

Asamoah Gyan has been designated to lead the Youth and Sports sub-committee for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign as the presidential candidate for the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections.



In this capacity, he will chair the committee responsible for formulating and recommending policy initiatives centered on the advancement of youth and sports in Ghana.