“I can’t take it anymore” – Jesus Navas confirms December retirement date could be brought forward

Jesus Navas

Jesus Navas signed a "lifetime" contract with Sevilla at the end of last season, but the active part of the agreement is set to last only until December. In 2025, he is expected to transition into a non-playing role with the club.

Recently, it was disclosed that Navas has been dealing with a chronic hip injury, which may have influenced his choice to retire at the conclusion of 2024.

He indicated in an interview on Canal Sur Radio (via ED) that this injury could potentially lead to an earlier end to his playing career.



