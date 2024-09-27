I can’t wait to wear the away jersey and dance a little bit in it - Mohammed Kudus ahead of West Ham's trip to Brentford

Mohammed Kudus

Source: Ghanasoccernet

West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus expresses his excitement about donning the club's new away kit for their upcoming Premier League match on Saturday.

The Hammers are set to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium during the sixth matchday, with the game kicking off at 14:00 GMT.

Kudus will take center stage as the team showcases the new cockney kit for the first time under Julen Lopetegui's management.



Read full article