I cannot build a new stadium under current economic challenges - John Mahama

Ghana lacks a top-tier Category A stadium, as the existing five stadiums in the country are not suitable for hosting FIFA and CAF-sanctioned games due to their poor conditions.

During a press conference at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, John Dramani Mahama stated that he could not commit to building a new stadium amidst the current economic challenges.



He mentioned that his focus if elected in the upcoming General Elections, would be on investing in infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and agro-industrial parks over five years.

This investment could potentially include sports facilities like a new stadium.



The Borteyman Sports Complex and the University of Ghana Stadium, constructed for the 2023 African Games, are currently the only venues capable of hosting major multi-sports events.