I considered playing for Ghana - Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo

Young Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has expressed his desire to represent England, despite considering playing for Ghana.

Mainoo, who was born in Stockport to Ghanaian parents, has been a part of the England squad since his U-17 days and has worked his way up through the ranks.



His impressive performances for Manchester United, including scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final, have earned him a place in the England squad for the European Championship.

Mainoo, currently in Germany with the team, acknowledged his Ghanaian roots but emphasized his commitment to the Three Lions. He recently made a substitute appearance in England's victory over Serbia in their Euro 2024 campaign.