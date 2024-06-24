"I don't feel pressure"- Joseph Paintsil opens up on playing for 'big club' LA Galaxy

Joseph Paintsil, the Ghanaian winger, has explained his decision to leave Europe and join LA Galaxy in the Major League Soccer.

The highly successful MLS team, who have won the championship five times, acquired Paintsil from the renowned Belgian club KRC Genk in February. Since his arrival, Paintsil has made an immediate impact, scoring five goals and providing four assists in just 14 matches in the MLS.



Despite the pressure that comes with playing for LA Galaxy and meeting the expectations of the fans, Paintsil remains focused and composed, determined to contribute to the club's success.

Reflecting on his move, he expressed his excitement about joining such a prestigious team and considered it a fantastic opportunity for his career.



While initially uncertain, Paintsil's desire to play for LA Galaxy was unwavering, and he is determined to make a significant impact at the club.