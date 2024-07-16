I don’t gain my bread from wearing Black Stars jersey – Captain Andre Ayew

Andre Dede Ayew

Source: Apexnewshub

Andre Ayew, the captain of the Black Stars, emphasized that his commitment to representing the national team is motivated by a deep sense of patriotism rather than financial incentives.

During a sports psychology lecture at the University of Ghana, he discussed the significance of playing for Ghana and the impact it has had on his life and family.

Ayew highlighted the importance of sacrifices and the pride he feels when wearing the national team jersey.



