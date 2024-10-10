I don’t regret much in life - Haaland

Erling Haaland

Source: Lighters Zone

Erling Haaland stands by his actions during the intense encounter between City and Arsenal on matchday five of the Premier League.

The striker was filmed throwing the ball at Gabriel Magalhaes’ head after City's last-minute equalizer.



This incident sparked significant controversy both on and off the field, especially after the FA chose not to penalize the Norwegian, leading to heightened tensions between the two teams.

The issue resurfaced during Haaland’s press conference on Wednesday, prior to Norway's opening Nations League match of the October international break.



