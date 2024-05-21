I don't understand my players - Hearts of Oak coach rants after Aduana FC defeat

Aboubakar Ouattara

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara Aboubakar has expressed deep frustration with his team's performance following their 1-0 loss to Aduana FC in the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians were stunned by Kelvin Obeng's solitary strike during the matchday 30 fixture on Sunday, leaving Ouattara visibly upset during the post-game interview.



This defeat marks Hearts' third loss in four games, following previous defeats against Legon Cities and Accra Lions.



Ouattara was bluntly critical of his team's struggles, lamenting their lack of motivation and overall poor performance. He emphasised the team's inconsistency and inability to deliver on the field.



"We played badly. They didn’t have any motivation today. I don’t understand what happened. Very disastrous, disappointed completely. These boys I can’t understand them; today you are good, tomorrow you are bad. I don’t understand," Ouattara remarked.

"Today was a very bad game, a very bad game. We played 90 minutes and didn’t register a shot on target. I am not happy, seriously I'm not happy."



The loss to Aduana FC comes just before their crucial match against arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday, May 26 in Kumasi.



Currently, Hearts of Oak rank 12th on the league standings, a position that reflects their recent struggles.