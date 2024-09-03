Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

'I don't want to leave' - Sabalenka aims for US semis

Sabalenka Was Beaten In Last Year's US Open Final By Coco Gauff.png Sabalenka was beaten in last year's US Open final by Coco Gauff

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Aryna Sabalenka expressed her strong desire to continue competing as she aims for her fourth consecutive US Open semi-final.

The world number two is set to face China's seventh seed Zheng Qinwen in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, a rematch of this year's Australian Open final, which Sabalenka won.

After reaching the final in New York last year and losing to Coco Gauff, Sabalenka now finds herself as the favorite following Gauff's exit in the fourth round.

"I truly enjoy playing on these grand stages," remarked the two-time Australian Open champion.

Read full article

Source: BBC