‘I fear humans, my friends are now dogs because they’re loyal’ – Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has shared that his love for dogs has grown because he finds them more loyal than humans.

In an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showbiz, Gyan expressed his fear of humans, stating that people can betray you unexpectedly, unlike dogs, which he now considers his friends for their loyalty.

Reflecting on his life, Gyan also admitted that one of his biggest regrets was being involved in womanizing, noting that it brought him no benefits and advising others to keep their relationship matters private.



Read full article