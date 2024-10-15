Germany U20 coach Hannes Wolf expressed sympathy for Ghana's Black Satellites following his team's 5-0 victory over the former world champions.

The Black Satellites, currently preparing for the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship in Togo, faced a tough match where Ilyas Ansah, of Ghanaian descent, scored twice.



The team is set to return to Ghana this week before heading to Lomé for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations qualification tournament.



Wolf praised his team's performance but noted that the Black Satellites struggled due to the wet pitch conditions, which affected their players who lacked studded boots.

"It was a very successful conclusion to the event," Wolf remarked. "We had strong matches against Poland and others. Our players are talented, many already in professional football. Today, Ghana was outmatched. I felt a bit sorry for them regarding the slippery pitch. However, our first-half performance was outstanding."



The Black Satellites are placed in Group A of the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship, competing against host Togo, Benin, and Niger.



As the 2021 Africa U20 champions, they aim to qualify for the main tournament by finishing among the top two teams in Togo.