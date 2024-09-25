“I feel positive and strong” – Marc-Andre Ter Stegen issues statement following season-ending knee injury

Barcelona have been rocked by news that Marc-Andre Ter Stegen might miss out the entire season

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona faces a significant setback as Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury sustained during Sunday’s win against Villarreal at La Ceramica.

This absence leaves the team without their captain and primary goalkeeper until next season, posing a considerable challenge.

In light of this injury, Barcelona is actively seeking a replacement to compete with Inaki Pena, who is likely to take over the starting position for the remainder of the season.



Read full article