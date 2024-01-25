I got back for a reason – Inaki Williams after scoring and assisting against Barca

Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams wasted no time making an impact upon his return to Athletic Bilbao from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D'Ivoire.

Williams, who faced challenges in the tournament with the Black Stars, played a crucial role in Bilbao's 4-2 triumph over FC Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey quarterfinals.



Entering the game in the 59th minute with the score tied at 2-2, Williams made an immediate impact. His second attempt, following an initial shot that hit the inside of the left post, found the back of the net, putting Bilbao in the lead during extra time.

The 29-year-old forward showcased his versatility by setting up his younger brother, who plays international football for Spain, for the fourth goal, sealing the victory for Bilbao.



In a video posted by Athletic Bilbao on X, Inaki said "I got back. I got back for a reason," while celebrating the victory over Barcelona.