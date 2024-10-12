'I had a mental awakening' - Asher-Smith in 'new era'

Dina Asher-Smith has won three Olympic, six world and nine European medals

Source: BBC

Dina Asher-Smith expresses that she has entered a "new era" and believes she can accomplish more than she once imagined after her disappointment in the 100m event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 28-year-old, recognized as Britain's fastest woman, did not qualify for the 100m final in August but bounced back to narrowly miss a medal in the 200m by just two-hundredths of a second, later securing a silver in the 4x100m relay.

In 2024, Asher-Smith has made notable changes, including her first coaching overhaul and a move to the United States.



