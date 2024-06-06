I had positive feeling AJ Auxerre will return to Ligue 1 from the start of the season – Gideon Mensah

Gideon Mensah

Source: Footballghana

Gideon Mensah, the Ghanaian leftback, expressed his optimism about AJ Auxerre's promotion to the French Ligue 1 at the beginning of the season.

Despite experiencing relegation with the team two seasons ago, Mensah decided to stay and help them in their quest for promotion.

He acknowledged that the season was challenging but had a positive outlook from the start.



