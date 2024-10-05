Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

'I had to strip everything back - now management is my focus'

Screenshot 20241005 075042.png Jones celebrates winning the 2013 Premier League title

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

The conclusion of a playing career is rarely addressed in training, yet when it came to my turn, I had a clear vision for my future.

My abrupt exit from football due to a knee injury was regrettable, but it played a significant role in steering me towards coaching and eventually management.

Although I officially declared my retirement in August, I had been aware for some time that my playing days were numbered.

To accept this reality, I engaged in a deep personal and professional reassessment, working with therapists and psychologists to rediscover my identity.

Read full article

Source: BBC