'I had to strip everything back - now management is my focus'

Jones celebrates winning the 2013 Premier League title

Source: BBC

The conclusion of a playing career is rarely addressed in training, yet when it came to my turn, I had a clear vision for my future.

My abrupt exit from football due to a knee injury was regrettable, but it played a significant role in steering me towards coaching and eventually management.



Although I officially declared my retirement in August, I had been aware for some time that my playing days were numbered.

To accept this reality, I engaged in a deep personal and professional reassessment, working with therapists and psychologists to rediscover my identity.



