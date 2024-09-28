I have been waiting to work with Otto Addo, says Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

Majeed Ashimeru

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has shared insights about his time playing under coach Otto Addo.

After making his international debut in 2021 against South Africa, Ashimeru faced a two-year wait before he could represent the Black Stars again.



Since late 2023, he has emerged as an essential player for the national team, participating in eight of the last twelve matches.

His initial game under Otto Addo took place during the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Angola and Niger.



