I have confidence in 'amazing' Black Stars players - Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

Majeed Ashimeru

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru expresses his belief in his Black Stars teammates despite their recent difficulties.

After securing back-to-back wins against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the senior national team has encountered obstacles in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

Coached by Otto Addo, the team suffered an unexpected 1-0 defeat to Angola at Baba Yara Stadium in Group F, which was followed by a 1-1 draw against Niger in Berkane.



