I have received offers to contest for MP - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of Ghana's national football team, has revealed that he has been approached in the past with offers to run for a position as a Member of Parliament.

Gyan, who is the all-time leading goal scorer for Ghana, attributes these offers to his influence and contributions to the country.



During an interview with Onua TV, Gyan acknowledged the persistent calls for him to pursue a political career, stating that these requests are a result of his impact and societal contributions. However, he made it clear that any decision to enter politics would be a personal one and not influenced by external pressure.

"The idea of becoming a Member of Parliament has been around for a very long time, and people have been pushing for it for about a decade now. Even when I was still playing, these offers were always brought up. Now that I am no longer playing and back home, if I decide to do it, I can," Gyan explained.



Gyan's role as the chairman of the Sports Sub-Committee of Dr. Bawumia's manifesto committee positions him to play a crucial role in formulating strategic sports policies for the NPP ahead of the December 7 elections.