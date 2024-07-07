I have worked hard to return to Black Queens squad - Mukarama Abdulai

Black Queens striker Mukarama Abdulai has shared her enthusiasm for reuniting with the team for the upcoming international friendly against Japan next week, following an absence of nearly five years.

The Hasaacas Ladies forward has been practicing with the squad for the last four days as they intensify their preparations for the game on Saturday, July 13, at the Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium.



Abdulai had a remarkable season in the Women’s Premier League, scoring 11 goals and emerging as the league's second-highest goal-scorer.



She also clinched the winning goal for the Black Princesses in the 2023 African Games final against Nigeria in March, securing her third goal of the tournament.



Her exceptional performances have earned her a spot in the Black Queens squad for the friendly match against Japan.

In response to her comeback to the team, Abdulai stated, “I can sum it up in one word, thrilling.



“I am extremely thankful because returning is no easy feat, and not everyone accomplishes it.



“Making a comeback here is something I have diligently worked towards. It has been a fantastic experience, and I am very appreciative of that.”



Mukarama Abdulai debuted for the Black Queens in May 2019, scoring in a 2-0 triumph against Senegal in the WAFU Zone B Championship.