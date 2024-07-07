Sports

I have worked hard to return to Black Queens squad - Mukarama Abdulai

Mukarama Abdulai1.jpeg Mukarama Abdulai

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Black Queens striker Mukarama Abdulai has shared her enthusiasm for reuniting with the team for the upcoming international friendly against Japan next week, following an absence of nearly five years.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live