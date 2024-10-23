I haven't given up on 2018 Premier League title - Mourinho

Mourinho hasn't given up on 2018 Premier League title

Source: BBC

Jose Mourinho, the former manager of Manchester United, has playfully suggested that he still holds out hope for receiving a title-winning bonus from 2018, due to the ongoing legal issues faced by Manchester City with the Premier League.

During the 2017-18 season, which marked Mourinho's last full year at the helm, United finished as runners-up to City.



Since then, City has claimed four consecutive league titles but is currently facing allegations of violating financial regulations from 2009 to 2018.

City has denied the 115 charges and anticipates a resolution to the case by early 2025.



