I haven't given up on 2018 Premier League title - Mourinho

Screenshot 20241023 163319.png Mourinho hasn't given up on 2018 Premier League title

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Jose Mourinho, the former manager of Manchester United, has playfully suggested that he still holds out hope for receiving a title-winning bonus from 2018, due to the ongoing legal issues faced by Manchester City with the Premier League.

During the 2017-18 season, which marked Mourinho's last full year at the helm, United finished as runners-up to City.

Since then, City has claimed four consecutive league titles but is currently facing allegations of violating financial regulations from 2009 to 2018.

City has denied the 115 charges and anticipates a resolution to the case by early 2025.

