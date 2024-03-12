I haven't retired from football yet - Anthony Annan

Anthony Annan

Anthony Annan, the former midfielder of the Black Stars, has dismissed rumors about his retirement and confirmed that he is still an active professional footballer.

Despite being 37 years old, he believes he still has the strength and determination to pursue his football career.



In a recent interview with Pipapipa Media on YouTube, Annan clarified his position, expressing his willingness to support new players who deserve the opportunity to play.

“I have not retired yet. I just came to Germany, and I will see about that. If I get the chance to play again, I will. And if I feel I should retire, I will.” he stated.



He stated that he has not retired yet and will consider his future in Germany. With 67 appearances and two goals for the national team, Annan, a key figure in Ghana's football history, is open to the possibility of continuing his contribution to Ghanaian football.