Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

I hope Baba Rahman rescinds his decision, says Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Baba Rahman 3334566 Baba Rahman

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, expressed his desire for Baba Rahman to rejoin the team, despite the player's hesitance to participate.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live