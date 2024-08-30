I hope Baba Rahman rescinds his decision, says Black Stars coach Otto Addo

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, expressed his desire for Baba Rahman to rejoin the team, despite the player's hesitance to participate.

The former Chelsea defender has not been included in Ghana's 23-man roster for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger next month.

Other significant omissions from the squad include Andre Ayew and Daniel Amartey. During a press conference on Thursday, Addo disclosed that Baba Rahman had turned down yet another invitation to return to the national team.