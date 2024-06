Stephen Appiah is hopeful Alexander Djiku will perform massively under Jose Mourinho

Source: Apexnewshub

Stephen Appiah is confident that Alexander Djiku will thrive under Jose Mourinho's coaching at Fenerbahce. Mourinho's track record with African players like Didier Drogba and Michael Essien gives Appiah hope for Djiku's success.





